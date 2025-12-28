Five masked men rob jewellery store in Karnataka

Mysuru, Dec 28 (PTI) A gang of five masked men allegedly armed with weapons robbed a jewellery store in Hunsur, police sources said on Sunday.

The robbers reportedly fired shots in the air while fleeing to scare away onlookers, they said.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place around 2 pm, and the accused arrived at the spot on two motorcycles.

There were seven to eight staff members inside the shop at the time of the robbery, while a few others were out for lunch.

Police said the staff were forced at gunpoint to place jewellery into a bag.

The robbers spent almost eight to nine minutes in the shop and escaped with jewelleries, which reportedly includes gold and diamonds.

The exact quantity and value of it is being ascertained.

The CCTV cameras containing the footage of the robbers is also being examined as part of investigation and staff at the store are being inquired to gather information.

"Detailed investigation is underway," police said.

Security lapses if any on part of the jewellery store, which opened in April, will also be looked into, officials said, adding that "thorough investigation will be done in all angles." Senior police officials including Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Southern Range M B Boralingaiah visited the spot. PTI KSU ROH