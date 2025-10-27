Five-member high-level team to review status of proposal for airport in Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said a five-member team from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India will evaluate the status of the proposal for developing the airport in the Kishtwar district, during their two-day visit beginning Tuesday.

The minister earlier announced that Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir will get a full-fledged airport facility with provisions for aircraft landing and take-off, for which an upgraded airstrip will be constructed adjacent to the Chaugan ground in the town.

Upon returning to Delhi, the team will submit its report to higher authorities, following which a further roadmap will be charted out, he said, in a post on X.

“As a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special priority for far-flung regions, it is gratifying that each of our requests and initiatives for the development of remote areas has always received a positive response,” he said.

Earlier, Singh said that with the development of a full-fledged airstrip at Kishtwar, the town will get a round-the-year facility for aircraft landing and take-off. PTI AB PRK PRK