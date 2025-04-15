Five-member panel to probe Lok Bandhu hospital fire in Lucknow

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) A day after a fire broke out at state-run Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital here, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday directed a high-level probe into the incident and warned of strict action against those found responsible.

A five-member committee headed by the director general of Medical and Health Services has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire and assess any lapses in safety protocols. The panel has been asked to submit its report within 15 days, according to an official statement.

"In view of the fire incident at Lok Bandhu hospital on Monday night, I have ordered a detailed inquiry. If anyone is found guilty of negligence, strict action will be taken," Pathak said.

He added that the probe will not only identify the primary cause for the fire but will also suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

"The safety of patients is our top priority. This investigation will help us strengthen our hospital systems," Pathak was quoted as saying in the statement issued by his office.

Besides the DG of medical and health services, the inquiry committee members will include director of the Electrical Safety Directorate, additional director from the Medical Education Department, an officer nominated by the Fire Department, and additional director (electrical) from Medical and Health Services, it added.

The principal secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, has issued an official letter initiating the probe on the Deputy CM's instructions.

On Monday night, a fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital, leading to the evacuation of nearly 200 patients. No casualties were reported in the incident, Pathak had said.

"After smoke was seen emanating from the second floor, evacuation of patients was immediately initiated. About 200 patients were moved to safety," he had said on Monday.

Firefighters, along with hospital staff, worked swiftly to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all patients. The deputy CM had praised the coordination between doctors, paramedical staff, and the hospital administration during the emergency. PTI KIS KVK KVK