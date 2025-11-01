Five-member UP gang held in Kerala for stealing diesel from trucks

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 1 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a five-member gang from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing diesel from lorries and trucks parked along the National Highway.

According to police, the gang members, all hailing from Meerut, travelled across India in a truck and stole diesel from parked vehicles during their journeys.

A police officer said that following repeated complaints of fuel theft from truck drivers, patrolling had been intensified along the highway.

In the early hours of Saturday, police received a tip-off about a truck registered in Uttar Pradesh suspected to be involved in fuel theft in Vadakkencherry.

When police tried to stop the vehicle near the Panniyankara toll plaza, the accused rammed their truck into a police vehicle and the toll booth barricade before fleeing the spot.

Police launched a chase, and the suspects abandoned their truck at Vaniyampara and tried to escape on foot.

However, the accused persons were soon chased down and taken to the police station, where their arrests were recorded.

Officers recovered several motors used to pump diesel from other vehicles, along with pipes and containers for storing the stolen fuel.

Police said the accused transported goods to various states and engaged in fuel theft before returning to Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered against them for damaging a police vehicle and attempting to murder police personnel. Another case for theft will also be filed, police added.