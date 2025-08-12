Five members of adulterated fuel racket arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said they have busted a gang allegedly involved in mixing ethanol and solvent chemicals in stolen petrol and diesel on a massive scale for sale, with the arrest of five people.

The arrests were made following a raid conducted around 2.15 am near Lodhamau village on the Kisan Path highway towards Sitapur.

Police said that adulterated fuel can cause serious damage to vehicles, often leading to breakdowns much earlier than normal.

According to an STF statement, Ramu Yadav, Sukhbir Kumar, Sujit Kumar, Rinku Singh, and Mohammad Deenu were nabbed with a tanker carrying 15,000 litres of petrol and 5,000 litres of diesel, as well as drums of ethanol, solvent chemicals and petrol.

The STF team also seized multiple vehicles, fuel extraction pipes, motorised filler machines, a generator, mobile phones, Indian Oil invoices, and cash.

Investigators allege the gang used to steal fuel from tankers, replace the siphoned quantity with solvent chemicals, and then deliver the altered fuel to buyers in Lucknow and surrounding districts.

The accused reportedly sold the product for Rs 75 to Rs 80 per litre, while buying the solvents for about Rs 30 per litre. Tests by the excise department confirmed the seized liquid contained ethanol and solvents.

STF officials said one of the accused, Rinku Singh, admitted to being involved in the illegal trade for years and had even served jail time in 2024 for similar offences.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act, officials said, adding that a hunt was on for other members of the network still on the run. PTI KIS NSD NSD