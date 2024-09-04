Five men gang-rape 19-year-old in Jaisalmer, 4 detained

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five men after giving her an intoxicant in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, police said on Wednesday.

Four of them were detained on Wednesday while a search for another accused is on, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim in the Mahila police station on Wednesday, the incident took place on August 28.

A case of gang-rape against the five accused was filed, Additional Superintendent of Police (Women Crime Cell) Priyanka Kumawat said.

In her complaint, the 19-year-old girl has accused the five men of gang-rape after giving her an intoxicant. The matter is being investigated, police said.