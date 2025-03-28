Five men get 20 years in jail for gangraping mentally unwell teen girl

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Five persons were sentenced on Friday to 20 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old mentally unwell girl.

Special Judge MH Pathan convicted Rahul Gechand, Navin Sarsar, Vijay Gussar, Bobby Gussar and Sunny Bagadi for gangrape under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The reasoned order has not been made available as yet.

The girl had gone missing on October 21, 2016 after which a probe began following the registration of a missing person case, the prosecution said.

After being traced four days later, the girl told police she was raped by the accused multiple times.

The girl got pregnant and had to undergo an abortion, the prosecution said.

The victim was first sexually assaulted by Rahul Gechand, a rickshaw driver who was known to her. Later, the accused kidnapped the victim and raped her repeatedly between October 21, 2016 to October 25, 2106 near Marve Beach, as per the prosecution. PTI AVI BNM