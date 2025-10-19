Five men nabbed as police foil dacoity bid in Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Oct 19 (PTI) Five persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Hazaribag when they were on the way to commit a dacoity, police said on Sunday.

Among the items seized from them were two loaded pistols and two motorcycles, they said.

SP Anjani Anjan said that acting on a tip-off, police reached Canary Hill in the Korrah police station area on Saturday.

"On seeing the police, the criminals started fleeing. The police team chased them and nabbed five people. During interrogation, those arrested confessed that they had gathered to commit dacoity in Korrah," he said.

The gang was involved in a dacoity at a birthday party in Patratu village last week. Mobile phones, gold ornaments and Rs 90,000 in cash were robbed, he added.

Those arrested were identified as Dhani Ram Soren alias Nepali (40), Balram Munda (40), Kishore Kumar alias Bihari (28), Taiyab Ansari (28) and Vikas Kumar (31).

Dhani Ram Soren and Balram Munda were wanted in 17 cases, the SP said.