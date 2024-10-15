Five men nabbed in Gujarat with 518 kg drugs brought to Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday said all five accused, including three co-owners of the pharmaceutical company from where 518 kg cocaine worth around Rs 5,000 crore was recently recovered, have been brought here from Gujarat for further interrogation.

The five accused -- Vijay Bhesaniya, Ashwani Ramani, Brijesh Kothiya, Mayur Desale and Amit -- were nabbed by a team of Special Cell and Gujarat police from Ankleshwar in Gujarat on Sunday.

Vijay, Ashwani and Brijesh are the co-owners of the company Avkar Drugs Limited Company.

"On Tuesday, all of them were brought to Delhi from Gujarat for further interrogation. They are on four days of transit remand," a police officer privy to the investigations said.

The officer said the police are trying to establish the links of the accused with the drug syndicate.

"We are trying to know the time and exact route of the transportation of this drug brought from South American countries to Gujarat," the officer said.

On Monday, PTI reported that around 1,300 kg of narcotics was brought from countries in South America to Avkar Drugs Limited Company for purification before being supplied to the national capital.

The three owners of the company were promised to be paid in crores for purifying and further supplying the drugs to other parts of the country, the officer said.

The officer further said Amit, who is a resident of Vadodra, has suspected links with United Kingdom-based handlers, who were operating on directions of Virender Basoya alias Veeru, kingpin of the international syndicate operated from Dubai.

Mayur was an employee of the pharmaceutical company, according to the police.

On October 2, the Special Cell seized more than 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalpur and arrested four people. Two others were subsequently apprehended from Amritsar and Chennai.

In the second big drug haul in a week, the Special Cell seized 208 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in west Delhi on October 9 and arrested one person from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

The officer said that with the latest seizure from Gujarat, 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered from Delhi and Gujarat this month so far. The number of arrests in these cases has risen to 12. PTI ALK RPA RPA