Five militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Mar 26 (PTI) Security forces arrested five militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from two Imphal valley districts, police said on Wednesday.

Two active cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Koireng faction) who were involved in extortion activities in Imphal and Bishnupur districts were arrested by police in Imphal East district on Tuesday, they said.

Security forces arrested two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Thangtek Teramakhong in Bishnupur district on Tuesday. They were involved in extortion activities in Imphal West district.

Police also arrested one active member of SOREPA from Kongba in Imphal East district who had served monetary demands/threats to various government officials.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination led to the seizure of a cache of arms and ammunition from Chingkhei Ching area in Imphal East district on Tuesday.

One 9 mm pistol with magazine, one automatic single barrel gun, three hand grenades with nine detonators, one .303 LMG, 144 live ammunition, two INSAS LMG magazine, one INSAS rifle magazine, one radio wireless set, were seized by security forces, police added. PTI COR RG