Five mobile snatchers arrested in two different operations in Delhi, 150 phones recovered

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Police here arrested five men for allegedly stealing mobile phones in Delhi-NCR and then illegally selling them in other areas including in Nepal and Bangladesh, officials on Wednesday said.

Around 150 stolen phones were also recovered from their possession by the police in two separate operations.

In the first case, police arrested Piyush (24) and Mayank (20), from Rohini. The police said that both were previously involved in criminal cases.

"On September 14, a patrolling team nabbed Piyush. He disclosed his involvement in mobile theft cases committed in various areas in Rohini and selling them to Mayank. The team nabbed Mayank from Sector 1 in Rohini," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the accused used to sell stolen mobile phones in Nepal, Bangladesh and different states of India.

The police recovered 76 stolen mobile phones from their possession, they said, adding further investigation is underway.

In the second case, three members of a mobile snatching gang were arrested from the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi, police said.

The accused were identified as Aman (22), Aaftab (22) and Harjeet Singh (29), the police said.

Police recovered 77 stolen/snatched mobile phones and a laptop from their possession.

"Accused mainly operated in the night for easy targets and committed crime in various parts of Delhi, NCR and other border areas," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

On September 14, a tip-off was received about a person having stolen mobile phones. A team was formed, and three men were nabbed, said the DCP.

Police said that during their search, 77 mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

"They (accused) revealed that they are part of a nexus involved in snatching/theft. They also used to buy stolen/snatched mobile phones from snatchers/thieves at dirt cheap prices and used to sell them at a high price to random customers," said the DCP, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI BM RT