Five-month old tiger cub knocked to death by vehicle in TN

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu) Oct 11, (PTI) A five-month-old male tiger cub was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Nilgiris district, a forest department official said here on Friday.

The identity of the vehicle is not known immediately, he said. A team from the forest department found the carcass of the tiger cub on Thursday night at Mamaram on Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road in the district. During post mortem, the cub’s rib bones were found broken. The forest department is investigating the matter. PTI COR JSP VGN