Five more corona cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state reported this month so far to 13, a health department official said on Friday.

About 500 samples were tested out of which five were found to be positive since Thursday. All the patients have reported mild symptoms and are in home isolation, state public heath director Niranjan Mishra said.

“We have not imposed any restrictions on the people. However, the people, especially the elderly and those having comorbidities should be cautious and take precautionary measures like wearing masks and use sanitisers while stepping out of their homes,” he said.

Mishra also advised the people who have cold and cough to isolate themselves at their homes and wear masks.

Three persons were found corona positive on Thursday. PTI BBM BBM KK