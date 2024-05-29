Five more suspects identified in murder of Patna college student

Patna, May 29 (PTI) Five more suspects in the murder of a college student in Patna were identified and raids were underway to nab them, police said on Wednesday.

Harsh Raj (22), a final year undergraduate student of BN College, was beaten to death on the campus on Monday. The prime accused in the case was arrested on Tuesday, and police said that he hatched the conspiracy for the murder over some old enmity.

"The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to investigate the case, has identified five other accused who are involved in the case. Police have got arrest warrants issued against them from the court and launched a hunt to nab them," a statement said.

"They will soon be arrested as the SIT is conducting searches in Kadamkuna, Sultanganj, Bahadurpur and Pirbahor areas of Patna," police said in the statement.

Police, however, did not make the identities of the suspects public.

Raj was coming out from the examination centre when he was attacked by a group of students. Police rescued him in an injured condition, and took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment. PTI PKD SOM