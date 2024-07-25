Five Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, Jul 25 (PTI) Five Naxalites were arrested and explosive materials seized from them at two separate places in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

Four of them -- identified as Mangi Punem, Soni Potam alias Somi, Sande Potam and Vikesh Potam -- were apprehended from Pusnar village under Gangalur police station limits by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police during an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

Security forces seized a tiffin bomb, a gelatin stick, electric fuse wires and Maoist literature from their possession, he added.

The four were involved in planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to target security forces, digging roads, felling trees to block roads and putting up Maoists posters and banners, the official informed.

Another Naxalite, identified as Bedja Sukku, who was active as a militia member, was nabbed from Sagmeta village under Farsegarh police station limits during an area domination exercise launched by police personnel, he added.

He was allegedly involved in the killing of a resident of Pillur village of the district on July 1, 2007, and a warrant was pending against him in connection with the case, the official said. PTI COR RSY