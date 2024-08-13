Five Naxalites, including one with Rs 5 lakh bounty on head, held in Chhattisgarh

Sukma, Aug 13 (PTI) Five Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The cadres, including a woman, were apprehended from a forested hill near Chikometta village under Jagargunda village when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the CRPF's 165th battalion and local police was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Monday, a police official here said.

Of them, Uika Chaitu (30), a resident of Jagargunda area, was active as area committee member of Maoists in Gadchiroli in neighbouring Maharashtra, and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, he said.

Police identified others as Kunjam Sukhlal (35), Padam Hunga (35), Padam Sannu (35) and woman cadre Uika Lakhe, he said.

Six gelatin rods, detonators, gun powder, barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shell, cordex wire, batteries and other items used in explosives were recovered from their possession, he said.

They allegedly possessed explosives to target security personnel during their patrolling in the area, he added.