Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Bijapur, Jul 31 (PTI) Five Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials here citing that they were disappointed with atrocities committed by senior cadres and the “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, a senior police official said.

The five were active in the Bhairamgarh area committee of the banned outfit, he said.

Police dubbed the development as significant as it took place during the ‘martyrs' week’, observed by Maoists every year from July 28 to August 3 during which they step up their activities.

Of the surrendered Naxalites, Mangu Potam (40) was active as the head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a frontal wing of Maoists, in Pomra village and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, the official said.

He was allegedly involved in the incidents of murder and loot, he said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided an assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added.

With this surrender, 142 Naxalites have quit violence in the district so far this year, police said.

Besides, 310 Naxalites have been arrested in the district during the same period, he added. PTI COR TKP NR