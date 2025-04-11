Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

Narayanpur, Apr 11 (PTI) Five Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads, surrendered with weapons and explosives in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, a police official said.

Limchu Varda, Sukku Nureti and three other rebels active in Paralkot Local Organisation Squad (LOS) under Kutul Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) gave themselves in with five muzzle loading guns and four pressure cooker bombs, he added.

"Varda carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh and was Janatana Sarkar head, while Nureti, with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS). The three other ultras are part of the lower rungs," he said.

They five said they were a impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme which aims to facilitate development works in remote villages around security camps, the official said.

So far this year, 92 Naxalites have quit violence in Narayanpur district, he said.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said. PTI COR BNM