Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Jul 20 (PTI) Five Naxalites surrendered before police and CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, an official said.

Of these, Telam Hunga was the Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM) vice president under the Duled Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), while the other four are part of the lower rung, he said.

They decried the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the Sukma police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom' ('new dawn' in Gondi language), the official added.

"These cadres were tasked with digging roads, felling trees to block roads and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by the Naxalites. They will get benefits as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," he added. PTI COR BNM