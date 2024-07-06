Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Sukma, July 6 (PTI) Five Naxalites surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

Two of them together carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) citing disappointment with atrocities committed by the Maoists on tribals and the "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

They were also "impressed" by the state government's Naxalism elimination policy and the Sukma police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom' (`new dawn' in Gondi language), he said.

Of those who surrendered, Kartam Sukka alias Hadma carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

Siyam Badra carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Madkam Hadma, a member of Sindurguda Revolutionary Party Committee, surrendered with a firearm, the official added.

The surrendered Naxalites will get benefits as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said. PTI COR KRK