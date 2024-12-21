Five Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Sukma, Dec 21 (PTI) Five Naxalites, two of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 4 lakh, were arrested in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

Muchaki Hunga, alias Jatti, Kawasi Gangi, Madvi Hinga and two others were nabbed by the security forces near a forest in Duleda village under the Chintagufa police station limits during anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

Jatti belonged to the Pidmel Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of the Maoist organisation, while Kawasi Gangi was the president of the outfit’s Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan. The two carried a total bounty of Rs 2 lakh, he said.

Madvi was the president of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) under the Metaguda RPC, he said.

The five were involved in the killing of a villager this year whom the Naxals accused of being a police informer, the official said. Jatti was also involved in several other instances of Maoist violence, he added.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and local police were involved in the operation that was launched on Friday, he added. PTI COR NR