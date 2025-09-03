Five Naxals held, explosives seized in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Sukma, Sept 3 (PTI) Five Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested and explosives were seized from their possession in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Madvi Rakesh, Kamlu Deva, Kuhram Budhra, Madkam Muya and Kawasi Pojje were apprehended on Tuesday by security forces from a forested patch near Rawaguda village under Chintalnar police station limits, said an official.

The 74th, 131st and 223rd battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), range field team (RFT) and local police took part in the operation launched from Pulampad security camp in Rawaguda, Kistaram and nearby areas, he added.

Rakesh, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was active as a member of a Local Oragnisation Squad (LOS) of the Maoists, while the other four were lower-rung cadres, the official said.

As many as 10 detonators, 10 gelatin rods, 20 firecrackers, two syringes, two batteries, an improvised switch, a radio and electric wires to target security personnel were recovered from them.

The arrested men were produced before a court which sent them in judicial custody, the police official said. PTI COR KRK