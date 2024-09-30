Five naxals surrender, two arrested in Chhattisgarh

Sukma/Bijapur, Sep 30 (PTI) Five Naxalites, including a woman, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region even as two Maoists were arrested from the forest, an official said.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officers citing disappointment over atrocities committed by senior cadres and "inhuman" and "hollow" Naxal ideology in Sukma on Monday afternoon, the police official said.

Separately, two naxals were arrested on Sunday evening from a forest between Bardela and Bade Tungali villages in Bijapur district. The duo was identified as Jogo Madvi (27) and Soni Lal Ursa (22), active as militia members, he said.

"The surrendered cadres said they were impressed by the state government's Naxal rehabilitation policy and 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme for carrying out development in remote villages," he said.

The surrendered cadres were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams, planting IEDs and iron spikes, damaging roads, and putting up Maoist posters and banners, the official said.

Madvi Dudwa (36), who surrendered before the police, was as active as the Puvarti RPC (revolutionary party committee) militia commander. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Other Naxals are identified as Madkam Joga (35), Madvi Lachhu (33), Madvi Lachhu (45) and a woman cadre, Kartam Mase (33). They all were lower-rung members of the outlawed outfit, the official added.

District Reserve Guard, CRPF's 212th and 217th battalions and the intelligence branch of the 208th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) played a crucial role in their surrender, he said. PTI Cor TKP NSK