Five new Cheetah cubs born in MP's Kuno Park

Sheopur (MP), Feb 7 (PTI) Cheetah Aasha has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park, taking the number of cheetahs in India to 35, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

Aasha was translocated to India from Namibia as part of the ambitious project to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.

"Kuno has witnessed a moment of pure pride as Aasha gives birth to five healthy cubs, strengthening India’s cheetah conservation journey. With this, the number of Indian-born cubs rises to 24, and the total cheetah population reaches 35," Yadav wrote on X.

Praising the MP forest department, he stated this achievement reflects the tireless dedication of forest staff and veterinarians.

"The state is emerging as an epicentre for wildlife conservation,” Yadav added. PTI COR LAL NSK