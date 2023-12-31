Five new COVID cases detected in Odisha, total cases rise to 19

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state reported this month to 19, health officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The total active COVID-19 cases in the state now is 18 as one patient has recovered from the disease, they said.

Earlier, the Odisha government had asked all government-run medical colleges and chief district medical officers to increase surveillance, testing and preparedness for a potential surge of the virus.

The state government has directed all districts to increase surveillance on ILI (influenza-like illness), and SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) and ensure the availability of COVID-19 testing in every health institution.

Those found positive have to follow home isolation protocol and necessary treatment. The healthcare institutions have been directed to ensure dedicated beds and oxygen-supported beds for any admission and management as per the COVID management protocol. PTI BBM RG