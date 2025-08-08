Five new police stations, 1,000-strong additional force for Pune: CM Fadnavis

Pune, Aug 8 (PTI) Pune city will soon get five new police stations and additional 1,000 personnel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony organised by the Pune City Police Commissionerate for laying foundation stones of various projects and launching new initiatives, he said a new police infrastructure framework has been developed after 60 years to address emerging challenges and law and order issues.

The framework includes a new police station structure as well as dedicated narcotics and forensic units, said Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio.

"I announce five more police stations at Lohegaon, Laxminagar, Narhe, Manjri and Yeolewadi. The state will also sanction the required 1,000 personnel for these units," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar were present at the function, among others.

Two new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) posts will also be approved for Pune, Fadnavis said, noting that while cities expand, police departments too must evolve.

"This is the first time in Maharashtra that five police stations have been approved at once for a city," he said, adding that the expansion of Pune, and its industrial-educational significance require a strong security apparatus.

The CM also inaugurated a modernised city-wide CCTV surveillance control centre integrated with AI-based analytics, describing it as the most advanced system in the country.

"With this, the police will be able to analyse traffic and crime data using artificial intelligence. Criminals will no longer be able to escape the police's eye," he said.

Surveillance will also be extended to isolated spots like hills and ghats or mountain roads, Fadnavis said.

"Bopdev Ghat will be the starting point, and over the next two years, 22 hillocks in the city will come under watch. If a camera goes offline, the control room will be alerted instantly and repairs will be carried out within 24 hours," he assured.

A Public Announcement System has been deployed at crowded locations for issuing citizen advisories, while five modern police control vehicles equipped with drones have been handed over to the city police. These vehicles can operate as mini commissionerates in emergency situations, the chief minister said.

An advanced Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) using satellite technology and AI would soon be implemented in Pune to ease congestion, he said. "Signals will be connected to this central system, which will help optimise traffic flow and manage diversions," Fadnavis added.

A 10-year traffic infrastructure plan for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and PMRDA areas is being drafted and will soon be presented to the public. Citizens' feedback will be incorporated before finalisation, the CM said.

He praised Pune Police for their work against narcotic drugs and called for intensified efforts under a sustained campaign.

Fadnavis also lauded the city police's initiative aimed at rehabilitating juveniles in conflict with law. PTI SPK KRK