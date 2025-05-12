Five new solar parks start supplying power to agri pumps in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 12 (PTI) Five solar parks have been commissioned in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts of central Maharashtra and are supplying power to more than 22,000 farmers, an official said on Monday.

The new plants came up under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 to provide uninterrupted power to farmers during the day for irrigation, said the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd official.

A total of 15 solar parks have been commissioned in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone, benefitting 22,740 farmers, said MSEDCL zonal chief engineer Pawankumar Kachhot.

Government land is primarily being used for this, and the electricity generated is supplied to agricultural pumps during the day through feeders in the Mahavitaran's substations, he said.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a 10 MW project at Loni in Vaijapur taluka was commissioned on April 10. It is supplying electricity to 1,665 agricultural pumps in Loni, Wakla, Chikatgaon, Naigavhan, Kharaj, Talwada and Babhultel villages during the day. A 5 MW project at Gevrai Gungi in Phulambri taluka was commissioned on April 29. It is supplying electricity to 854 agricultural pumps in Gevrai Gungi, Ridhora Devi, Kolte Takli, Dhanora and Nimkheda villages.

In Jalna district, a 5 MW project at Nalni in Bhokardan taluka was commissioned on April 19. This project is providing electricity to 2,139 agricultural pumps in Nalani Budruk, Nalani Khurd, Shindewadi, Nalniwadi, Baranjala Sable, Gavhan, Tondoli, Banegaon, Thigalkheda, Chandai, Khaparkheda, Tadegaon and Tadegaonwadi villages.

On April 29, a four MW solar energy project was commissioned at Chandnapuri in Ambad taluka. This project is providing electricity to 2,280 agricultural pumps in Chandnapuri, Bhamberi, Dahyala, Churmapuri and Renapuri villages. A 5 MW project was commissioned at Rohilagad in Ambad taluka on May 6, and 913 agricultural pumps in Rohilagad, Maher Bhaygaon, Deshgavhan, Chikangaon and Khedgaon are being supplied with electricity during the day.

So far, eight projects have been commissioned in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and seven in Jalna under the scheme. PTI AW KRK