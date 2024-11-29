Five newly elected Assam MLAs take oath

Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) Five newly elected Assam MLAs were administered oath by Speaker Biswajit Daimary at a solemn ceremony in the new assembly building on Friday.

They were BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das of Dholai (SC), Diplu Ranjan Sarma from Samaguri, Diganta Ghatowal from Behali, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury from Bongaigaon and UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma from Sidli (ST).

All five seats were won by NDA allies with the BJP retaining two seats and wresting Samaguri from Congress while the AGP and UPPL retained their respective seats.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with members of his cabinet, was present on the occasion and said that NDA has achieved the highest-ever tally of 82 seats in the 120-member state assembly.

"Attended the oath-taking ceremony of the 5 newly elected NDA MLAs at the Assam Legislative assembly. The NDA strength in the House has now reached 82 seats, our highest ever tally," Sarma posted on 'X'.

Elections to the five constituencies were held on November 13 with 34 candidates in the fray while the results were declared on November 23.

The bypolls to these five constituencies were necessitated following the elections of the earlier legislators to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.