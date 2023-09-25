Five of a family inured in house collapse in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Five members of a family were injured in a village here after their thatched house collapsed due to rains on Monday, police said.

Lavedi SHO Ganesh Shankar Dwivedi said that the thatched house in Navada Khurd village owned by Ajay Tiwari collapsed on Monday following rains.

Tiwari's wife Babli (35), daughters Rashi (13) and Amisha (7), and sons Aayush (11) and Piyush (5) were injured in the collapse, the SHO said.

Babli and Piyush are in critical condition, he added. PTI COR NAV RPA