Five of family booked for molestation of Nepali woman

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Police have filed a case against five members of a family on charges of molestation and causing hurt to a woman at Puranpur police station of pilibhit district.

The woman, who is 26 years of age, was brought to India from Nepal 13 years ago under false pretenses of finding employment and was subsequently forced into marriage and converted to the accused's religion.

The victim recently shared her ordeal at a local meeting organised against religious conversion by Hindu organisations.

She described how the accused befriended her while concealing his identity and lured her to India with promises of employment. Once in India, she was subjected to repeated sexual assault and threats.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim late on Monday evening.

The accused, including three brothers, their mother and a maternal uncle, have been charged under various sections of the Bhartiya Naya Sanhita (BNS), including 352 (intentionally insults), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 115(2) punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and 76 (use criminal force against a woman with the intent of disrobing her modesty).

Inspector (Crime) at Puranpur Police station Gajendra Singh said the victim has alleged that she was forced to marry, and was physically and mentally harassed by her in-laws.

The police are currently investigating the matter to gather further evidence and ensure justice for the victim.