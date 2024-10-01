Five of family die in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Five members of a family, including three children died in a road accident in Adilabad district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Gudihathnoor mandal at around 11.40 pm on Monday when the speeding pick-up truck the victims were travelling in made a left turn on the road and hit the cement poles before turning turtle, they said.

The family was returning in the vehicle to Adilabad after attending a function in Hyderabad.

While five people died on the spot, three others who were injured were shifted to a hospital, they added.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said the vehicle was allegedly over-speeding and the driver dozed off at the wheel. Further investigation was on. PTI VVK VVK ROH