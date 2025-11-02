Five of family escape with minor injuries after house collapse in J-K’s Doda

Doda/Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) A couple and their three children were rescued with minor injuries after their mud house collapsed in a village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The house of Shiv Kumar collapsed all of a sudden at village Dhousa in Bhalessa area, trapping him, his wife Mamta and their children – Neeraj, Dheeraj and Roovi Kumari – under the debris, the officials said.

However, they said the neighbours acted swiftly and pulled out the trapped persons who had suffered minor injuries.

Confirming the incident, Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Vinod Sharma said a joint team of police and civil officers reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the roof logs of the mud house, weakened by recent heavy rains, gave way and caused the collapse, the SP said.