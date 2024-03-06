Five of family get life term for murdering woman in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara (Odisha), Mar 6 (PTI) A Odisha court has sentenced five persons of a family to life imprisonment for killing an elderly woman in Kendrapara in 2020.

The additional district and sessions judge of Kendrapara on Tuesday pronounced the sentence after examining 28 witnesses and evidence, said Sanjay Kumar Jena, the prosecution counsel.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of the convicts.

Kusam Swain (62) was brutally killed at Simulia village in the district on May 29, 2020. The son of the deceased and his wife had also suffered serious injuries in the attack. PTI CORR BBM RBT