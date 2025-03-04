Five of family held for killing man in road rage incident in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 4 (PTI) Five members of a family have been arrested for allegedly beating a 25-year-old man to death in an incident of road rage in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Nalla Sopara area on Monday night when the victim was riding his motorcycle with a friend, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pornima Chowgule-Shringi said.

She said victim Saurabh Mishra's motorcycle touched the main accused, Kaushik Chavan, and an argument ensued.

Chavan's family members soon joined the fight and attacked Mishra and his friend with iron rods and other weapons, the official said.

The injured man was taken to different hospitals but died during treatment, she said.

The official said the accused have been arrested under section relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU