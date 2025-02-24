Five of family hospitalised in MP's Umaria after having kodo millet rotis

Umaria, Feb 24 (PTI) Five members of a tribal family were hospitalised in Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after eating rotis made of kodo millet, also known as cow grass or rice grass, an official said.

The incident took place in Nowrozabad area and the five, which includes three women and a child, were first admitted to Pali Community Health Centre before being shifted to the district hospital, he said.

"We ate kodo millet rotis last night. Soon, my mother Chanda Bai (60), my brother's wife Jyoti (28), her son Ajit (9), a relative Lalbatiya (60) and I felt uneasy. Our hands started trembling, we felt dizzy, and our vision darkened. We immediately went to Pali CHC from where we were shifted to Umaria district hospital at 2am," Ravi Kol (30) said.

Kol said the millet was given to them as wages for farm work by their employer.

"We are getting several cases of people falling ill after consuming kodo. People must ensure the crop has not been exposed to rainwater after harvesting and before thrashing. If it soaks water for a long time, it may develop fungus, which can be harmful to human health," said district hospital civil surgeon Dr NL Ruhela.

Incidentally, last year 10 elephants died in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria after eating kodo millets that had fungus. PTI COR LAL BNM