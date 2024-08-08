Five of family in UP sentenced for life in murder case

Balrampur (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A court here has sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2020.

District Judge Anil Kumar Jha on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 98,000 each on the convicts for killing Badadur Maurya following a dispute over cutting off a tree, district government counsel Kuldeep Singh said.

The convicts -- Pancham Viswakarma, his brother Ram Pyare and family members Manish, Lalman and Sheshram killed Maurya -- on August 1, 2020 in village Mujhowa. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV