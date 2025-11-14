Five of family, including 3 children, found dead in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Bodies of five members of a family, including three children, were found dead in their house in suspicious circumstances on Friday here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Uttam told PTI that information was received from Kailashpur village under the Ikauna police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Roz Ali (35), his wife Shahnaz (30), and their three young children -- Tabassum (6), Gulnaz (4), and Moin (2). All were sleeping in a room, Uttam said.

Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the incident, the ASP said.