Five of family injured in clash with group in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 2 (PTI) Five members of a family, including two women, on Saturday were injured in a bloody clash involving knives and axes with another group in a village here in Sohna, police said.

Police said one of them was in critical condition and was referred to a hospital in Delhi.

Both groups have filed complaints against the other and police have lodged a cross FIR in the matter.

Sanjay, his father Dharampal, brother Vikram, wife Poonam and mother Krishna from Jakhopur village were injured in the incident, police said.

According to Dharampal's complaint, his son, Sanjay, was sitting at a shop in the village when one Aatish came and started an argument with him.

After some time, Aatish called his brothers and friends who were armed. "Aatish had an axe and his brother had a knife," the complainant said.

They attacked Sanjay and when Vikram, Krishna and Poonam tried to come to his rescue, they were also attacked, Dharampal said, adding he was also injured in the incident.

Sohna city SHO Inspector Ajaybir Bhadana said, "After taking complaints from both parties, a case has been registered against two named people and others. We are investigating the matter." PTI COR SKY SKY