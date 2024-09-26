Five of family injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Five members of a family were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on Wednesday night, police said.

The house was also damaged in the incident that took place in the Chhoti Sadri area.

The cylinder exploded in the house of Radheyshyam Prajapat, injuring five members of the family. Two of the injured are critical and undergoing treatment in Udaipur, police said.

Further details of the incident are awaited. PTI SDA DIV DIV