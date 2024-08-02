Five of family killed as their car collides with truck in MP's Sagar district

Sagar (MP), Aug 2 (PTI) Five members of a family, including a child, were killed after their car collided with a truck in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, a police official said.

The accident took place near Parsoria village under Sanodha police station limits, he said.

"A Jain family was returning to Parsoria from Sagar when their car collided with a truck. Three women, two men and a child were travelling in the car," the official said.

Only one occupant of the vehicle survived and was admitted to a nearby hospital. All others, including the child, died in the mishap, he said.

After the accident, the victims were brought out of the severely damaged car with the help of the local people, he added.

Further details are awaited.