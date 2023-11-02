Five of family killed in truck-bike collision in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (KTK), Nov 2 (PTI) Five members of a family, including two children, died after their two-wheeler collided with a truck near Balluragi village in Kalaburagi district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 4:30 pm on a highway in Afzalpur taluk of the district, they said.

Advertisment

According to police, the victims were coming from Dudhani village in Solapur district of Maharashtra while the truck was coming from Afzalpur taluk.

Preliminary probe revealed that the truck hit the motorcycle while overtaking it, resulting in the death of five people, a senior police officer said.

Soon after the accident, the driver of the offending truck fled the spot and efforts are being made to nab him, he said.

The identity of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

PTI AMP ROH