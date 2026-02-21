Five of family killed, six hurt as minivan crashes into road divider in Gujarat

Mehsana, Feb 21 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed and six others were injured on Saturday after their minivan crashed into a divider on Unjha-Mehsana highway in Gujarat, police said.

The family was returning to Ahmedabad after attending a wedding ceremony in their native place in Pali district of Rajasthan when the incident occurred near Unava village in the morning hours.

"The driver of the minivan lost control at the wheel on the highway stretch between Unjha and Mehsana, resulting in the crash," said Unava police inspector P.D Darji.

Four individuals, identified as Ramlal Kumawat, Komal Kumawat, Kailashbhai Kumawat, and Ayush Kumawat (4), died on the spot. Of the seven injured passengers who were rushed to Mehsana Civil Hospital, an elderly woman, identified as Mathuradevi Kumawat, succumbed to her injuries.

The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.