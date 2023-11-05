Five of family rescued from stalled lift in Thane

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) Five members of a family, including two children, were rescued after a lift got stuck in a high-rise in Manpada in Thane district on Sunday, a civic official said.

None of them suffered injuries in the incident, which took place at 6:45pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The lift of the ground-plus-15 floor building got stalled on the first floor. The five persons, including two boys in the 5-7 age group, were rescued after 45 minutes," he said.