Five of gang held for looting gold worth Rs 2.55 cr from Mumbai jeweller

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Five members of a gang were arrested hours after they looted three kilograms of gold biscuits and ornaments worth Rs 2.55 crore in Mumbai's Nagpada area, a police official said on Friday.

They carried out the loot on Thursday morning when a jeweller and his nephew were going to their unit in Lower Parel area on a scooter, he said.

"The duo was carrying gold biscuits, ornaments and broken pieces of jewellery in a bag. They were stopped by four persons who assaulted them and fled with the bag. After a case was registered at Nagpada police station, the Crime Branch began a parallel probe and arrested main accused Abdul Hakim Abdul Kadir (55) within 12 hours of the incident," he said.

"All the looted gold was recovered from Kadir. His four associates were held soon after. The accused have confessed to carrying out reconnaissance of the area and also followed the jeweller around," the official added. PTI DC BNM