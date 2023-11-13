Five of Maharashtra family killed in Rajasthan road crash

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Five members of a family, including three kids, were killed and another was injured in a collision between a truck and their car in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday evening, police said.

Dhorimanna Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhram Vishnoi said those who died in the head-on collision were identified as Dhanraj (45), Swaranjali (5), Prashant (5), Bhagya Lakshmi (1), Gayatri (26).

The car occupants, residents of Bhalgaon in Maharashtra, were travelling to Jaisalmer, the SHO said.

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of government hospital in Dhorimanna for autopsy and the injured has been referred to Sanchore for treatment. PTI AG CK