Five patients test positive for Cholera in Jamnagar, 20 so far

Jamnagar (Gujarat), Feb 11 (PTI) Five hospitalised patients have tested positive for Cholera in Jamnagar, increasing the overall count of cases to 20 so far, an official said on Wednesday.

The infection is suspected to have spread through a contaminated drinking water supply linked to leaky underground water pipelines.

Officials emphasised that no Cholera-linked fatality has been reported.

"No new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours; however, the culture results received after 48 hours confirmed that five of the admitted patients tested positive for cholera," Jamanagar Collector K.B. Thakkar told PTI.

The overall tally of cases now stands at 20, the collector said, adding that patients are under treatment.

As many as 37 persons from Dhararnagar locality in Jamnagar suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea have been admitted to the hospital since February 8. Among them, 15 were found infected with Cholera on Tuesday, while reports for the others were awaited.

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) Medical Officer Haresh Gori had earlier said that the disease is suspected to have been caused by contaminated drinking water linked to leakages in the underground pipeline.

The civic body was repairing the leakages on a war footing, he said on Tuesday, adding that water supply has been stopped in the area as a precautionary measure.

According to Gori, several residents in the Dhararnagar locality have had illegal water connections and used the underground sewer network to lay pipelines.

Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, primarily spread through consuming food or water contaminated with faeces from an infected person, leading to severe diarrhoea and dehydration. PTI KVM PD NSK