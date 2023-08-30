Five people drown in Ken river in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Five people, three of them children, drowned on Wednesday while bathing in the Ken river in Gurgawan village in Pailani area, police said.

The victims and a few others had gone to the river to take a bath around 9 am and some of them ventured into deep water, Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakshmi Niwas Mishra, told PTI.

Five of those who went after them for a rescue drowned, he said, The bodies of the children were later fished out from the river with the help of locals and sent for post mortem, he added.

Victims were identified as Rakhi (18), Suryansh (5), Vijay Lakshmi (14), Pushpendra (8), and Vivek (7).

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shashibhushan Mishra said the victims' families will be given due compensation by the government.