Five people drown in separate incidents in Kerala

Kasaragod/ Kannur (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) Five, including four teenagers, tragically drowned in separate incidents in northern Kasaragod and Kannur districts of Kerala on Saturday.

Three teenagers reportedly drowned while bathing and learning to swim in Erinjipuzha at Bovikanam village in Kasaragod in the afternoon, police said.

The deceased were all children of three siblings.

Tragedy struck when the teenagers visited their ancestral home during the vacation.

The body of one victim was recovered by locals, while the other two were found later by scuba divers and fire force personnel, police said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in neighbouring Kannur, two individuals drowned in Charalpuzha, Iritty, police reported.

The deceased were identified as Vincent (42) and his neighbour's son Albin (9), both residents of Kotali, officials added.

The incident occurred when the boy's family visited Vincent's ailing mother.

Vincent took Albin and his sister's son for sightseeing near the river.

Albin reportedly fell into the river first, and Vincent is said to have drowned while trying to save him, police said.

Residents became aware of the tragedy when the other boy raised an alarm, they added.

Both Vincent and Albin were later declared dead by doctors at the hospital, police confirmed. PTI LGK SSK ROH