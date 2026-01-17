Five people from Gujarat killed in road accident in Punjab's Bathinda

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Five Gujarat residents, including a woman constable, were killed when their sports utility vehicle hit a road divider on a national highway near Gurthari village in Punjab's Bathinda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when the occupants of the SUV were going from Bathinda to the Dabwali area.

The victims were taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda, where they were declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased, aged between 25 and 30 years, were identified as Satish, Bharat, Arjun, Janak and Amita. A police official said that Amita was working as a constable in the Gujarat police.

Police said family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Bathinda for post-mortem.