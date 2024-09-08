Five people killed in a road accident in Karnataka's Tumakuru district

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Sep 8 (PTI) Five people were killed and four others were injured in an accident involving two cars in Madhugiri Taluk here on Sunday, police said.

According to information available as of now, three among the deceased are said to be from the same family travelling in a car, while the other two were in another car, police said.

The deceased were three men, an eight-year old boy and a woman.

Four people including a baby who was injured were shifted to hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered at Madhugiri police station, police said. PTI KSU SS